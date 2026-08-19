Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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55-E-California-Blvd-Pasadena-CA
The Huntington Physicians occupy the entire second floor of the 32,052-square-foot medical office building at 55 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif. (Rendering credit: BA)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareLeasing ActivityWestern

Meridian Acquires Pasadena Medical Office Building for $13.3M, Arranges Long-Term Lease With Huntington Health

by Amy Works

PASADENA, CALIF. — Meridian has acquired 55 East California Boulevard, a medical office building located adjacent to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, for approximately $13.3 million. Concurrent with the purchase, Meridian finalized a long-term lease with The Huntington Physicians, an affiliate of Huntington Health and Cedars-Sinai Health System, for the entire second floor of the 32,052-square-foot property.

Meridian entered escrow on the property in September 2025 and worked with the City of Pasadena to update its zoning code to permit medical office use as a conforming use within the applicable zoning district. As part of the repositioning effort, Meridian has arranged a new 10-year lease with The Huntington Medical Foundation covering approximately 10,619 square feet on the building’s second floor.

Angie Weber of CBRE represented Meridian, while Jackie Benavidez and Damon Feldmeth of CBRE represented Huntington Medical Foundation in the lease transaction. Mark Shaffer and Cody Chiarella of CBRE represented Meridian in the sale transaction.

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