Meridian Acquires Vacant 94,569 SF Medical Office Building in Tucson for $8M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Meridian, a full-service real estate developer and owner of medical real estate, has purchased a medical office building located at 4888 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. An affiliate of Tenet Health sold the asset for $8 million. Situated on 9.2 acres, the 94,569-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale.

Meridian plans to renovate and upgrade the facility, which has sat vacant for 15 years. The company will convert the former inpatient cardiovascular hospital into a health center for El Rio Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center, which will occupy the building. Construction is slated to start by the end of the month, with completion scheduled for early 2026.

Rick Kleiner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer and tenant, while Vince Femiano and Kate Morris of Transwestern represented the seller in the deal.