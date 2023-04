SANTA FE, N.M. — Meridian has purchased 18 acres in Santa Fe where it plans to build a 95,000-square-foot, multi-specialty medical office building and comprehensive cancer care center.

The land is located at 4200 Beckner Road, near Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center in the Las Soleras Master Plan district. The overall investment in the site exceeds $100 million, according to Meridian.

This is the company’s first project in Santa Fe. Completion is scheduled for July 2024.