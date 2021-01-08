REBusinessOnline

Meridian Buys 187,690 SF El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Office, Western

El-Dorado-Medical-Plaza-Tucson-AZ

El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson, Ariz., feature 187,690 square feet of medical office space and surgery and hospital services.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Meridian, in partnership with an institutional investor, has acquired El Dorado Medical Plaza for an undisclosed price. Located at 1400 N. Wilmot Road, the three-story property features 187,690 square feet of Class B medical office space, plus surgery and hospital services.

Meridian plans to implement a renovation program for the property, with completion slated for the end of 2021.

Ben Tashakorian, David Benjamin, Trent Carvolth, Bradley Peters and Kelly O’Dea of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Houston-based Clarion Properties. Meridian was self-represented in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  