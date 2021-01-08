Meridian Buys 187,690 SF El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson

El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson, Ariz., feature 187,690 square feet of medical office space and surgery and hospital services.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Meridian, in partnership with an institutional investor, has acquired El Dorado Medical Plaza for an undisclosed price. Located at 1400 N. Wilmot Road, the three-story property features 187,690 square feet of Class B medical office space, plus surgery and hospital services.

Meridian plans to implement a renovation program for the property, with completion slated for the end of 2021.

Ben Tashakorian, David Benjamin, Trent Carvolth, Bradley Peters and Kelly O’Dea of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Houston-based Clarion Properties. Meridian was self-represented in the deal.