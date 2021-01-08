Meridian Buys 187,690 SF El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Meridian, in partnership with an institutional investor, has acquired El Dorado Medical Plaza for an undisclosed price. Located at 1400 N. Wilmot Road, the three-story property features 187,690 square feet of Class B medical office space, plus surgery and hospital services.
Meridian plans to implement a renovation program for the property, with completion slated for the end of 2021.
Ben Tashakorian, David Benjamin, Trent Carvolth, Bradley Peters and Kelly O’Dea of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Houston-based Clarion Properties. Meridian was self-represented in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.