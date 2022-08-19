Meridian Capital Arranges $147M Loan for Refinancing of Three New York City Self-Storage Facilities

NEW YORK CITY — Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $147 million loan for the refinancing of three New York City self-storage facilities. The names and unit counts of the facilities, all of which were built in 2017, were not disclosed. Drew Anderman and Ben Nevid of Meridian Capital arranged the loan through Slate Asset Management on behalf of the borrower, Saratoga Springs-based Prime Group.