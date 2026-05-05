Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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District of ColumbiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Meridian Capital Arranges $50M Refinancing for Langston Views Apartments in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $50 million bridge-to-agency loan for the refinancing of Langston Views, a 671-unit apartment complex located at 2300 Marion Barry Ave. SE in Washington, D.C. Meridian Capital arranged the financing through NewBridge Lending on behalf of the Chicago-based borrower, Clear Investment Group, which purchased the residential property from foreclosure in December 2024.

Since acquisition, Clear has invested in capital improvements to Langston Views, including 24/7 onsite personnel, a fob entry system, new swimming pool and a community room. Built in 1966, the property comprises two 12-story residential towers and multiple garden-style apartment buildings. The development was 85 percent occupied at the time of financing.

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