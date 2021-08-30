Meridian Capital Arranges $60M in Financing for Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus

The home of the Institute for Robotic Surgery, Hudson Regional Hospital is located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — New York City-based Meridian Capital Group has arranged $60 million in financing for Hudson Regional Hospital, a 204-bed healthcare facility located outside of Manhattan in Secaucus. Cross River provided the financing, which consisted of a $50 million senior loan to refinance existing debt and a $10 million credit facility. Jake Handelsman, Ari Adlerstein, Ari Dobkin, Josh Simpson and David Gottlieb of Meridian Capital originated the financing. The sponsor, Yan Moshe, who serves as the hospital’s chairman of the board, has invested more than $10 million in capital improvements to the property since acquiring it in 2018.