REBusinessOnline

Meridian Capital Arranges $60M in Financing for Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

Hudson-Regional-Hospital-Secaucus

The home of the Institute for Robotic Surgery, Hudson Regional Hospital is located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — New York City-based Meridian Capital Group has arranged $60 million in financing for Hudson Regional Hospital, a 204-bed healthcare facility located outside of Manhattan in Secaucus. Cross River provided the financing, which consisted of a $50 million senior loan to refinance existing debt and a $10 million credit facility. Jake Handelsman, Ari Adlerstein, Ari Dobkin, Josh Simpson and David Gottlieb of Meridian Capital originated the financing. The sponsor, Yan Moshe, who serves as the hospital’s chairman of the board, has invested more than $10 million in capital improvements to the property since acquiring it in 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews