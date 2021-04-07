Meridian Capital Group Arranges $57M Loan for Refinancing of Residential, Commercial Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The Residences at Eagle Building features 134 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

CHICAGO — Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $57 million loan for the refinancing of The Residences at Eagle Building, a residential and commercial building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Completed in 2019, the asset includes 134 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space that is leased to Starbucks, Smylie Brothers and Lakeview Food Pantry. The geothermal property rests on top of 60 wells that extend 500 feet below ground, supplying heat and cooling for the building. Additionally, 130 solar panels on the roof help generate electricity. The Residences at Eagle Building is a LEED Gold property.

An insurance company provided the 15-year loan, which features an interest rate of 3 percent. Gershon Friedman of Meridian’s Chicago office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Dave Gassman of DLG Management. Of the $57 million total loan amount, the lender has disbursed $47 million to the borrower. The remaining $10 million will be disbursed once the property reaches stabilization.