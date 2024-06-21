Meridian Capital Group Arranges $67.5M Construction Loan for Natura by Murbeck Multifamily Community in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $67.5 million loan for the construction of Natura by Murbeck, a multifamily community that will be situated at 6224 S.W. 20th Street in Gainesville. Murbeck Investments is the borrower and developer.

Greystone provided the two-year, non-recourse loan, which will transition to a permanent loan. Upon completion, the property will feature 315 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a pool, pickleball courts, gym and garages. Monthly rental rates at the property will range from $1,780 to $2,800. A construction timeline was not disclosed.