Meridian Completes 400,112 SF Headquarters Project for RIM Logistics in Bartlett, Illinois

BARTLETT, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed a 400,112-square-foot corporate headquarters development for RIM Logistics Ltd. in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The project involved the renovation of a recently constructed, speculative industrial building that RIM acquired in early 2024. Dan Smolensky of TMG Real Estate Advisors assisted RIM in the acquisition. Michael Androwich Jr., John Cassidy and Chris Nelson of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Midwest Industrial Funds.

Meridian collaborated with RIM, CBRE/Turner & Townsend, Heitman Architects, V3 Cos. and the Village of Bartlett to take the project from concept to completion in less than 12 months. The multi-phase project involved enhancements to the building façade and construction of a second floor to support roughly 40,000 square feet of office space. Employee amenities include a café, fresh market, bike storage room and fitness center.

The building is adjacent to a naturalized wetland area. Reclaimed cargo containers and a salvaged semi-trailer were utilized to create unique architectural accents. Electric vehicle charging stations, lighting controls and other sustainable design elements helped RIM achieve its goal of LEED certification.

Warehouse improvements included accommodations for storage mezzanines, automatic storage and retrieval systems, narrow aisle racking and hazardous materials/aerosol storage areas. The project also included construction of a separately demised 50,000-square-foot space.