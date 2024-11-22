Meridian Completes 51,500 SF Manufacturing Facility for IPC in Bartlett, Illinois

BARTLETT, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed a 51,500-square-foot manufacturing facility for International Packing & Crating (IPC) at 1313 Jack Court in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The project included 3,700 square feet of office/employee space and 47,800 square feet of shop improvements, including compressed air piping, dust collection ductwork, power distribution and lighting to support a full-service crating and custom packaging operation. The project team included Heitman Architects Inc. and civil engineer V3 Cos. Ltd.