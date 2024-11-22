Friday, November 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property for International Packing & Crating is located at 1313 Jack Court.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Meridian Completes 51,500 SF Manufacturing Facility for IPC in Bartlett, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BARTLETT, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed a 51,500-square-foot manufacturing facility for International Packing & Crating (IPC) at 1313 Jack Court in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The project included 3,700 square feet of office/employee space and 47,800 square feet of shop improvements, including compressed air piping, dust collection ductwork, power distribution and lighting to support a full-service crating and custom packaging operation. The project team included Heitman Architects Inc. and civil engineer V3 Cos. Ltd.

You may also like

Kipsu Signs 38,000 SF Office Lease at Butler...

Redfearn Capital Purchases Two South Florida Industrial Facilities...

Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use...

Emergent Properties, RNGD Break Ground on $50M Adaptive...

U-Haul Opens 344-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Biloxi, Mississippi

University of California San Diego Completes 2,000-Bed Residence...

City of Peoria Acquires 81,060 SF Industrial Facility...

Ryan Cos. Completes 23-Story Office Project at Legacy...

Gallant Builders Underway on Renovation of 564,291 SF...