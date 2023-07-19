Meridian Design Build Completes 258,720 SF Spec Industrial Building in West Chicago

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of Dupage Crossings, a 258,720-square-foot speculative industrial building in West Chicago. Stotan Industrial and Stonemont Financial Group developed the facility, which is located on 17 acres at 348 Charles Court. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, 32 loading docks, four drive-in doors, 212 auto parking spaces and 46 trailer parking stalls. Harris Architects and civil engineer Spaceco made up the project team. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers are marketing the building for lease. The project was 66 percent leased shortly after completion.