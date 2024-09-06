Meridian Design Build Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage Build-to-Suit in Anderson, Indiana

ANDERSON, IND. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 300,000-square-foot climate-controlled seed storage and distribution facility for Corteva Agriscience in Anderson, about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Scannell Properties was the developer. Located at 4210 W. 67th St., the property is Corteva’s largest warehouse and distribution center in North America, according to Meridian. Constructed on 30 acres, the facility features 100,000 square feet of refrigerated and humidity-controlled cold storage space along with an adjacent dry storage area accessible via high-speed rollup doors. The building features 25 loading docks, two drive-in doors, a storm shelter and 4,000 square feet of office space. Curran Architecture was the architect, and American Structurepoint Inc. handled the civil engineering design.