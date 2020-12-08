Meridian Design Build Completes 320,988 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Southwest Michigan
PORTAGE, MICH. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 320,988-square-foot package sortation and distribution center in Portage within Southwest Michigan. Scannell Properties was the developer. The facility is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed provider of global shipping and information services. The building sits on 37.4 acres at 6701 Portage Road. The facility features 87 loading docks, eight drive-in doors and 10,441 square feet of office space. Precept LLC provided both architectural and structural design services while Paradigm Design handled the civil engineering work.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.