Meridian Design Build Completes 320,988 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Southwest Michigan

The building sits on 37.4 acres at 6701 Portage Road.

PORTAGE, MICH. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 320,988-square-foot package sortation and distribution center in Portage within Southwest Michigan. Scannell Properties was the developer. The facility is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed provider of global shipping and information services. The building sits on 37.4 acres at 6701 Portage Road. The facility features 87 loading docks, eight drive-in doors and 10,441 square feet of office space. Precept LLC provided both architectural and structural design services while Paradigm Design handled the civil engineering work.