Meridian Design Build Completes 392,973 SF Spec Industrial Project for Logistics Property Co. in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 392,973-square-foot speculative industrial project on behalf of developer Logistics Property Co. in Aurora. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 56 loading docks, two drive-in doors, 403 auto parking stalls and 26 exterior trailer parking stalls. An undisclosed tenant leased the entire building prior to completion. NAI Hiffman marketed the building for lease. The project team included Partners in Design Architects and civil engineer Webster McGrath & Ahlberg.