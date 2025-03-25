Meridian Design Build Completes 43-Acre Truck Terminal in Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, IND. — Meridian Design Build has completed a build-to-suit for a North American provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services on a 43-acre site at 2955 Allen Road in Greenwood. Scannell Properties was the developer. The project features a 125-door, cross-docked truck terminal with 123 loading positions and 11,000 square feet of office/support space. An adjacent, freestanding maintenance building includes six fully equipped service bays and a truck wash bay. The site is paved to accommodate 350 employee/driver parking stalls, 219 trailer storage positions, 175 tractor stalls and 247 van stalls. Bill Thomas Architect provided architectural services and American Structurepoint handled the civil engineering.