Meridian Design Build Completes 479,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 479,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit in Cedar Rapids. Scannell Properties developed the project on behalf of a provider of global shipping and information services. Located at 1035 Commerce Park Drive SW, the building features 190 loading docks, 12 drive-in doors, 168 interior van loading positions and 31,977 square feet of office space. Meridian completed significant site improvements to accommodate a 660-car parking lot, 189 van staging spaces, 130 tractor parking spaces and a 330-stall trailer storage yard. Cornerstone Architects provided architectural design services, and Manhard Consulting handled the civil engineering design.