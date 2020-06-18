Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 358,879 SF Spec Industrial Building in Chicago

The building is the first within NorthPoint Development’s Avenue O Industrial Park.

CHICAGO — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 358,879-square-foot speculative industrial building in the city of Chicago. NorthPoint Development was the developer. The new facility sits on a 31.2-cre site. StudioNorth Architecture and Jacob & Hefner Associates made up the project team. Meridian and NorthPoint worked together to maximize participation by businesses owned by minorities and women for the project.

The new building is the first within NorthPoint’s $164 million, 200-acre Avenue O Industrial Park. The park is a redevelopment of the Republic Steel site that has been vacant for more than two decades. Plans call for 2.3 million square feet of industrial development.