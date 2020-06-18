REBusinessOnline

Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 358,879 SF Spec Industrial Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The building is the first within NorthPoint Development’s Avenue O Industrial Park.

CHICAGO — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 358,879-square-foot speculative industrial building in the city of Chicago. NorthPoint Development was the developer. The new facility sits on a 31.2-cre site. StudioNorth Architecture and Jacob & Hefner Associates made up the project team. Meridian and NorthPoint worked together to maximize participation by businesses owned by minorities and women for the project.

The new building is the first within NorthPoint’s $164 million, 200-acre Avenue O Industrial Park. The park is a redevelopment of the Republic Steel site that has been vacant for more than two decades. Plans call for 2.3 million square feet of industrial development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  