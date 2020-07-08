Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 367,808 SF Spec Industrial Building in Indianapolis

The facility sits on 31.7 acres at 5325 Seerley Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of a 367,808-square-foot speculative industrial building in Indianapolis on behalf of developer Exeter Property Group. The facility sits on 31.7 acres at 5325 Seerley Road and features a clear height of 36 feet, 80 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 304 car parking stalls and 41 exterior trailer stalls. JRA Architecture and Banning Engineering made up the project team.