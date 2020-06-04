REBusinessOnline

Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 673,920 SF Speculative Industrial Building in Metro St. Louis

The building is located within Gateway Commerce Center.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed the construction of a 673,920-square-foot speculative industrial building in Edwardsville within metro St. Louis. Exeter Property Group was the developer. The new facility is located on a 135-acre parcel within Gateway Commerce Center. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 132 loading docks, four drive-in doors, 398 auto parking stalls and 171 exterior trailer stalls. JRA Architecture and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. made up the project team.

