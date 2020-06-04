Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 673,920 SF Speculative Industrial Building in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The building is located within Gateway Commerce Center.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed the construction of a 673,920-square-foot speculative industrial building in Edwardsville within metro St. Louis. Exeter Property Group was the developer. The new facility is located on a 135-acre parcel within Gateway Commerce Center. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 132 loading docks, four drive-in doors, 398 auto parking stalls and 171 exterior trailer stalls. JRA Architecture and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. made up the project team.