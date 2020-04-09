REBusinessOnline

Meridian Design Build Completes Construction of 84,000 SF Meat Processing Facility in Chicago

The facility is located within Stockyards Industrial Park.

CHICAGO — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of an 84,000-square-foot USDA meat processing facility for Amylu Foods within Chicago’s Stockyards Industrial Park at 1400 W. 44th St. Amylu has relocated from its West Loop plant, where it operated for more than 95 years. The new sausage processing plant includes 56,000 square feet of production and cold storage space, a freezer, a 16,500-square-foot office space, a test kitchen and laboratory space. Meridian also installed an expandable ammonia refrigeration plant for cooling and production loads. Harris Architects and Kimley-Horn made up the project team.

