Meridian Design Build Completes Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Elgin, Illinois

The contractor built a 325,020-square-foot facility at 2451 Bath Road and an 80,400-square-foot building at 1755 Britannia Drive.

ELGIN, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed construction of two speculative industrial buildings for developer Scannell Properties in Elgin. A 325,020-square-foot building at 2451 Bath Road features a clear height of 36 feet, four drive-in doors, 367 auto parking spaces and 56 trailer stalls. The second property, an 80,400-square-foot facility at 1755 Britannia Drive, features a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors and 92 auto parking spaces. The building can accommodate up to 19 loading docks and as many as three tenants. Paul Woody Architects provided architectural services and Manhard Consulting provided civil engineering services. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates are marketing the buildings for lease.