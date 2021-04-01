Meridian Design Build Nears Completion of Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Romulus, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The two buildings total 654,548 square feet and are located within Ecorse Commons Industrial Park.

ROMULUS, MICH. — Meridian Design Build is nearing completion of two speculative industrial buildings at Ecorse Commons Industrial Park in Romulus. NorthPoint Development is the developer. The scope of the projects involved the redevelopment of a 69.5-acre parcel that was previously home to a General Motors engine test facility. Building 1 spans 409,158 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, four drive-in doors, 213 auto parking spaces and 107 trailer parking stalls. Building 2 spans 245,390 square with a clear height of 32 feet, 195 auto parking spaces and 68 trailer parking stalls. Eugene Agnone III and Lauren Scarpace of CBRE marketed the buildings, which have been fully leased. Studio North Architecture and Hennessey Engineers made up the project team.