Meridian Design Build to Construct Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Hillwood has selected Meridian Design Build to construct two Class A speculative industrial buildings at its Central Columbus Commerce 71 development in Columbus. The buildings will total 624,004 square feet and will be located on a 48-acre redevelopment site at the southwest corner of Windsor and Joyce avenues. Construction is underway at the project site. The team includes Red Architecture and civil engineer Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. Joel Yakovac and Michael Linder of Colliers are marketing the development for lease.