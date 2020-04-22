Meridian Development Completes Fire Station, Two Parks at Millenia Mixed-Use Project in Chula Vista

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Western

Located in Chula Vista’s Millenia submarket, Chula Vista Fire Station #10 at Millenia Avenue and Stylus Street features 12,500 square feet and accommodations for a 12-person crew.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Meridian Development has completed a $15 million infrastructure improvements program at Millenia, a 210-acre, mixed-use urban village in Chula Vista. Meridian is developing the infrastructure projects for property owner Stratford Land. The facilities include a fire station and two neighborhood parks.

The Millenia Fire Station, which will be known as Chula Vista Fire Station #10, is located at the corner of Millenia Avenue and Stylus Street. The two-story, 12,500-square-foot building features three double-deep drive-through apparatus bays and accommodations for a 12-person crew. Jeff Katz Architecture designed the green-built and solar-powered fire station. EC Constructors built the property under a design-build process, with Meridian Development serving as general contractor.

The infrastructure improvements also include the 1.5-acre Orion Park and the 1.9-acre Stylus Park, both of which are located along the Chula Vista Regional Trail. MIG Inc. designed Orion Park, which features two playgrounds, a dog park, shaded picnic tables, a comfort station, lawn areas and large plazas.

Spurlock Landscape Architects designed Strata Park, which features an outdoor game area, fitness training circuit, interactive play area, community plaza, barbecue and picnic areas, and restrooms. Strata Park also offers a 23-plot community garden, open to all Chula Vista residents, which Millenia Community Association manages.

The next major infrastructure project — a $3 million pedestrian/bike bridge spanning Eastlake Parkway — is underway with completion slated for May. Meridian is also developing the bridge, which will link Millenia to Chula Vista’s regional trail and a future school site.

Construction of the community’s largest park, Millenia Park, is also underway with completion slated for summer 2021. The 3.6-acre park, located along Millenia Avenue, will offer a regulation-size soccer field, tennis courts, half basketball court, restrooms, jogging path, children’s play areas, picnic areas for large and small groups, and event space.