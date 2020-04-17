REBusinessOnline

Meridian Group Acquires Two Office Buildings in Northern Virginia for $58.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Included in Meridian’s two-building acquisition was an eight-story office building located at 1953 Gallows Road in Vienna, Va.

VIENNA, VA. — The Meridian Group has acquired 1951 Kidwell Drive and 193 Gallows Road in Vienna for a combined $58.3 million. The eight-story building at 1951 Kidwell spans 172,957 square feet and was 75 percent leased at the time of sale. The building located at 1953 Gallows is also eight stories and comprises 256,714 square feet. It was 55 percent leased at the time of sale. Meridian plans to upgrade the common areas and amenities of both assets in an effort to improve occupancy. The two buildings are situated within a half mile of each other and 13 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Eastdil Secured represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

