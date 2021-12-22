REBusinessOnline

Meridian Group Purchases 277-Acre Distribution Site in Winchester, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

One Logistics Park

One Logistics Park is a 277-acre distribution center campus in Winchester that will be built over multiple phases.

WINCHESTER, VA. — Bethesda, Md.-based Meridian Group has purchased One Logistics Park, a 277-acre distribution center campus in Winchester that will be built over multiple phases. The sales price was not disclosed. JGR Three, Hockman Investments and Governor’s Hill LLC were the sellers.

The Meridian Group has selected Colliers to market the $150 million project once completed. Construction will break ground in the first quarter of 2022 with delivery of Phase I set for the second half of 2023. The first phase will span nearly 1.4 million square feet spread across two facilities: a 1 million-square-foot building and a 360,000-square-foot building.

Meridian Group and co-developer Wickshire Industrial plan for One Logistics Park to feature 2.8 million square feet of distribution logistics space and over 100,000 square feet for gas service, quick-service restaurants and other retail options.

One Logistics Park will be located along Interstate 81 and offer access to the Baltimore-Washington Corridor via Interstates 66 and 70, with close proximity to the Virginia Inland Port, which is also located in Winchester.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  