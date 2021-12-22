Meridian Group Purchases 277-Acre Distribution Site in Winchester, Virginia

One Logistics Park is a 277-acre distribution center campus in Winchester that will be built over multiple phases.

WINCHESTER, VA. — Bethesda, Md.-based Meridian Group has purchased One Logistics Park, a 277-acre distribution center campus in Winchester that will be built over multiple phases. The sales price was not disclosed. JGR Three, Hockman Investments and Governor’s Hill LLC were the sellers.

The Meridian Group has selected Colliers to market the $150 million project once completed. Construction will break ground in the first quarter of 2022 with delivery of Phase I set for the second half of 2023. The first phase will span nearly 1.4 million square feet spread across two facilities: a 1 million-square-foot building and a 360,000-square-foot building.

Meridian Group and co-developer Wickshire Industrial plan for One Logistics Park to feature 2.8 million square feet of distribution logistics space and over 100,000 square feet for gas service, quick-service restaurants and other retail options.

One Logistics Park will be located along Interstate 81 and offer access to the Baltimore-Washington Corridor via Interstates 66 and 70, with close proximity to the Virginia Inland Port, which is also located in Winchester.