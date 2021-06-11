Meridian Group Signs Two Office Tenants to Anchor 1333 New Hampshire Avenue in D.C.

The two office tenants at the building, American Bankers Association (ABA) and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), together will lease more than half of the 350,000-square-foot of the 1333 New Hampshire Avenue building.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Meridian Group has signed two new anchor tenants at 1333 New Hampshire Avenue in the center of Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. The two office tenants, American Bankers Association (ABA) and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), together will lease more than half of the 350,000-square-foot building, which is in the final stages of a renovation.

ABA, which is moving its headquarters to 1333 New Hampshire from its previous location at 1120 Connecticut Ave., will occupy three floors. ABA will lease a total of 87,183 square feet and plans to move in November 2022. PCORI selected 1333 New Hampshire to be its new headquarters as well. Consolidating multiple D.C. office locations into one building, PCORI will lease 96,092 square feet on three-and-a-half floors, including a conference facility. The firm will occupy its space beginning in spring 2022.

The building is now 73 percent leased. Available space includes two remaining upper full floors, as well as newly renovated, move-in-ready suites on the fourth floor.

Meridian’s renovations of 1333 New Hampshire includes the addition of a rooftop conferencing facility and entertainment space, outdoor terrace, redesigned lobby and fitness center. The renovations also include retail storefronts and secured bicycle storage. The office building is situated across the street from the Dupont Circle Metro station.

The renovations started before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meridian has made HVAC upgrades including post-pandemic technology such as new ultraviolet air-filtration units, new digital EMS systems and MERV-13 filtration. Meridian was among the first in the D.C. region to receive the Fitwel Viral Response Module certification, which is a healthy building certification operated by The Center for Active Design. Meridian received the highest score in the country for the certification.

Evan Behr, Doug Mueller and Thomas Myers of JLL represented Meridian in the lease negotiations. Gary Schlager and Ganon Rich of West, Lane & Schlager Realty Advisors represented PCORI, and Manny Fitzgerald and Harry Stephens of CBRE represented ABA.