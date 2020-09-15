Meridian, Harrison Street Acquire 110,400 SF Building for Medical Office Conversion in Irvine, California

Once converted, Pacifica Medical Plaza will feature 111,400 square feet of medical office space in Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, CALIF. — A joint venture between Meridian and Harrison Street has purchased a Class A office building located at 114 Pacifica Court in Irvine. The joint venture plans to invest additional capital in building improvements to convert the property into medical office space.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the property features 110,400 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 60 percent occupied. Constructed in 1999, the building is currently named Pacifica Court, but will be renamed to Pacifica Medical Plaza once conversion is complete.

Anthony DeLorenzo and Todd Tydlaska of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional owner, while the joint venture represented itself in the deal. John Wadsworth and Aaron Phillips of Colliers International will handle leasing for the property following the medical office conversion.