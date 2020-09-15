REBusinessOnline

Meridian, Harrison Street Acquire 110,400 SF Building for Medical Office Conversion in Irvine, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Pacifica-Medical-Plaza-Irvine-CA

Once converted, Pacifica Medical Plaza will feature 111,400 square feet of medical office space in Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, CALIF. — A joint venture between Meridian and Harrison Street has purchased a Class A office building located at 114 Pacifica Court in Irvine. The joint venture plans to invest additional capital in building improvements to convert the property into medical office space.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the property features 110,400 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 60 percent occupied. Constructed in 1999, the building is currently named Pacifica Court, but will be renamed to Pacifica Medical Plaza once conversion is complete.

Anthony DeLorenzo and Todd Tydlaska of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional owner, while the joint venture represented itself in the deal. John Wadsworth and Aaron Phillips of Colliers International will handle leasing for the property following the medical office conversion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  