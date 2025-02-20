Meridian Senior Living Buys Pine Grove Crossing Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — An affiliate of Meridian Senior Living (Meridian) has acquired Pine Grove Crossing, a seniors housing property in Parker, from a real estate private equity group for an undisclosed price. Meridian will manage the community on behalf of an institutional investor.

Completed in 2018, Pine Grove Crossing offers 100 assisted living and 27 memory care units in a three-story building. The community offers weekly shuttle bus excursions, a private transport services for appointments, beauty salon and barbershop, gym with daily fitness classes, library and outdoor patio space. Additionally, the property includes all-day, full-service dining and an onsite bistro for coffee and pastries.

At the time of sale, Pine Grove Crossing was 90 percent occupied. The property is situated on 4.4 acres at 19160 Cottonwood Drive.

JLL Capital Markets Seniors Housing team represented the seller in the deal.