Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pine-Grove-Crossing-Parker-CO
Pine Grove Crossing in Parker, Colo., offers 127 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Meridian Senior Living Buys Pine Grove Crossing Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in Parker, Colorado

by Amy Works

PARKER, COLO. — An affiliate of Meridian Senior Living (Meridian) has acquired Pine Grove Crossing, a seniors housing property in Parker, from a real estate private equity group for an undisclosed price. Meridian will manage the community on behalf of an institutional investor.

Completed in 2018, Pine Grove Crossing offers 100 assisted living and 27 memory care units in a three-story building. The community offers weekly shuttle bus excursions, a private transport services for appointments, beauty salon and barbershop, gym with daily fitness classes, library and outdoor patio space. Additionally, the property includes all-day, full-service dining and an onsite bistro for coffee and pastries.

At the time of sale, Pine Grove Crossing was 90 percent occupied. The property is situated on 4.4 acres at 19160 Cottonwood Drive.

JLL Capital Markets Seniors Housing team represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

TSB Capital Secures Construction Financing for 532-Bed Student...

Red Mountain Group Acquires 50,809 SF Retail Center...

Mary Cook Associates Completes Interiors at Luxury Student...

CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit...

Quantum Negotiates Sale of 43,000 SF Flex Industrial...

Progressive Arranges $6.8M Sale of Retail Property in...

Hanley Arranges $5.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...

JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments...