Meridian, Wickshire Break Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Facility in Winchester, Virginia

The first phase of One Logistics Park in Winchester, Va., comprises a 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock facility that will feature 40-foot clear heights.

WINCHESTER, VA. — The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial have broken ground on Phase I of One Logistics Park, a 2.7 million-square-foot industrial campus located near I-81 in Winchster. The first phase comprises a 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock facility that will feature 40-foot clear heights, 50- by 54-foot column spacing, tilt-wall construction, 65-foot speed bays, 250 trailer drops and 230 parking spaces. At full buildout, the 277-acre One Logistics Park will feature distribution facilities as well as 100,000 square feet of quick-service restaurants, a gas station/convenience store and other retail options. The project team includes civil engineer Gordan, horizontal construction manager Perry Engineering and architect and general contractor Shockey. John Lesinski and Ben Luke are leading the Colliers team to market the project.

