Merion Realty Partners Buys 246-Unit Apartment Community in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

MILFORD, CONN. — Pennsylvania-based investment firm Merion Realty Partners has purchased Halstead Milford, a 246-unit apartment community located in southern coastal Connecticut. Virginia-based REIT AvalonBay Communities originally developed the three-story, garden-style property in 2004. Amenities at Halstead Milford include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, game room, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a leasing office. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Jeff Dunne, John McLaughlin, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of The DSF Group, in the transaction. The team also procured Merion Realty Partners as the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.





