Merit Bank Opens New Office, Retail Branch at The Range in Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Merit Bank has opened at The Range, The Beach Co.’s 49,229-square-foot office building located on Governors Drive in Huntsville. Merit Bank now occupies the third floor of the property, which spans roughly 17,433 square feet, in addition to a first-floor retail branch, with a total 20,000 square feet of occupancy.

The Range features a common-area courtyard, high-speed Gigabyte internet and walkability to nearby restaurants, entertainment and retailers. The building is also situated adjacent to The Foundry, a 340-unit multifamily and townhome community, and STOVEHOUSE, a mixed-use development.