Merit Bank now occupies 20,000 square feet at The Range office building in Huntsville, Ala.
Merit Bank Opens New Office, Retail Branch at The Range in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Merit Bank has opened at The Range, The Beach Co.’s 49,229-square-foot office building located on Governors Drive in Huntsville. Merit Bank now occupies the third floor of the property, which spans roughly 17,433 square feet, in addition to a first-floor retail branch, with a total 20,000 square feet of occupancy.

The Range features a common-area courtyard, high-speed Gigabyte internet and walkability to nearby restaurants, entertainment and retailers. The building is also situated adjacent to The Foundry, a 340-unit multifamily and townhome community, and STOVEHOUSE, a mixed-use development.

