REBusinessOnline

Merit Brass Signs 68,736 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Merit Brass, a manufacturer of steel, brass and aluminum pipe nipples, has signed a 68,736-square-foot industrial lease at 10614-10676 King William Drive in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property sits on 5.2 acres and spans 133,979 square feet. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ken Wesson and Adam Graham, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  