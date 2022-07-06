Merit Brass Signs 68,736 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Merit Brass, a manufacturer of steel, brass and aluminum pipe nipples, has signed a 68,736-square-foot industrial lease at 10614-10676 King William Drive in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property sits on 5.2 acres and spans 133,979 square feet. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ken Wesson and Adam Graham, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties.