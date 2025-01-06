Monday, January 6, 2025
Office

Merit Energy Signs 104,034 SF Office Lease in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Merit Energy has signed a 104,034-square-foot office lease in North Dallas. The oil and gas operator will relocate its headquarters to floors 10 through 12 at Two Lincoln Centre, a 19-story, 602,000-square-foot building located at 5420 LBJ Freeway. Matt Schendle, Zach Bean and Mary Frances Burnette of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Ellerman and John Ellerman of CBRE (now with Stream Realty Partners) represented Merit Energy.

