Merit Hill Capital Acquires 421-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

CONROE, TEXAS — New York City-based Merit Hill Capital has acquired A-Another Storage, a 421-unit self-storage facility in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The property spans 52,480 square feet. Craig Rice and Cole Rice of CSD Realty represented the seller, an entity doing business as A-Another Storage LLC, in the transaction and procured Merit Hill Capital as the buyer.