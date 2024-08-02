Friday, August 2, 2024
18435-Bear-Valley-Rd-Hesperia-CA
Bear Valley RV Park and Self Storage in Hesperia, Calif., features 726 self-storage units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Merit Hill Capital Purchases 726-Unit Bear Valley RV Park and Self Storage in Hesperia, California

by Amy Works

HESPERIA, CALIF. — New York-based Merit Hill Capital has acquired Bear Valley RV Park and Self Storage, a self-storage facility at 18435 Bear Valley Road in the Inland Empire city of Hesperia. The price was not disclosed.

Brian Somoza of JLL Capital Markets Self Storage team represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1996 on 49.6 acres, Bear Valley RV and Self Storage features 726 units spread across a single-story structure, RV parking units, surface parking units and portable storage units. Additionally, the facility offers electronic gate access, 24-hour video surveillance, climate-controlled units and an on-site office.

Right Move Storage manages the property, which is 87 percent occupied.

