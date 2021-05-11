Merit Partners Selects SLC to Construct 481,600 SF Building at Phoenix Logistics Center

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

PLC Two at Phoenix Logistics Center in Phoenix will feature 481,600 square feet of speculative industrial space.

PHOENIX — Merit Partners has selected Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) to build PLC Two, the second building at Phoenix Logistics Center within Phoenix’s Interstate 10 Corridor.

The building will feature 481,600 square feet of speculative industrial space with 40-foot clear heights, eight-inch reinforced floors, 70-foot speed bays, a 190-foot truck court, 436 auto parking stalls and 157 trailer parking stalls. Additionally, it will feature 160 dock-high and six grade-level doors.

Construction of PLC Two is underway with shell completion expected by end of the third quarter. PLC Two will be adjacent to PLC One, a fully leased, 268,872-square-foot industrial building.

Ware Malcomb is serving as project architect for PLC Two. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg, Riley Gilbert and John Lydon of JLL are handling leasing for the building.