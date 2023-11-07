Meritage Homes Signs 17,899 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — A subsidiary of national homebuilder Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) has signed a 17,899-square-foot office lease renewal at Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot building in Houston’s Westchase District. Jack Scharnberg and John Heard of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Neil Elliott, Dustin Cruz and Lawson Martin of Cresa represented the tenant. Reserve at Westchase is currently undergoing a capital improvement program to upgrade the lobby and other common areas.