Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Meritage Homes Signs 17,899 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A subsidiary of national homebuilder Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) has signed a 17,899-square-foot office lease renewal at Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot building in Houston’s Westchase District. Jack Scharnberg and John Heard of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Neil Elliott, Dustin Cruz and Lawson Martin of Cresa represented the tenant. Reserve at Westchase is currently undergoing a capital improvement program to upgrade the lobby and other common areas.

You may also like

Cypressbrook Negotiates Sale of 13,585 SF Single-Tenant Retail...

Clayco to Relocate St. Louis-Area Offices to 230,000...

Civil and Environmental Consultants Expands Office Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 63,387 SF...

Jefferies LLC Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Onyx Equities Completes Renovation of Two Office Buildings...

Lee & Associates: Slowing Absorption, Rent Growth Put...

CAA Signs 75,000 SF Office Lease at Nashville...

Newmark Brokers Sale of Multifamily Portfolio Totaling 673...