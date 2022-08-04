REBusinessOnline

Meritex Completes Redevelopment, Lease-Up of Industrial Building in Suburban Twin Cities

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota

Stratasys fully leased the building in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Meritex has completed the redevelopment and lease-up of Building One at Parkers Lake Commerce Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Plymouth. The three-building industrial complex totals 381,349 square feet. Meritex purchased the property in June 2021. Improvements to Building One include new entrances, façade, LED lighting and a new concrete truck court with 24 additional dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and additional parking. Stratasys, a polymer 3D printing solutions company, signed a seven-year lease for the entirety of the building, which spans 168,100 square feet. Jason Meyer and Brent Masica of Cushman & Wakefield represented Meritex in the lease transaction. Jim DePietro of CBRE represented Stratasys.

