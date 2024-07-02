Meritus Health Joins Tenant Roster at Valley Mall in Hagerstown, Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Meritus Health has joined the tenant roster at Valley Mall, a 900,000-square-foot enclosed shopping development in Hagerstown owned and operated by mall giant PREIT. Meritus Health opened a new physical and therapy and sports medicine practice, called Meritus Sports Medicine, within a 10,000-square-foot space at the mall yesterday.

The health system also plans to open a family medicine clinic at the mall in 2025. Other tenants at Valley Mall include Black Rock Bar & Grill, Red Robin, Regal Cinemas, H&M, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Victoria’s Secret.