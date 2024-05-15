Meritus Health, Radnor to Develop Medical School Campus in Hagerstown, Maryland, Including 600 Student Housing Beds

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — A public-private partnership between Meritus Health and Radnor Property Group has begun construction on the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine campus in Hagerstown. The development is located on an existing Meritus hospital campus and will include six buildings anchored by a village green, which offer residential space and house the new school of medicine.

The first phase of the project will include the development of three four-story buildings offering approximately 100 units each. The development is also set to include retail and office space, as well as a library and café. Residential buildings will offer a total of 600 beds of student housing in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.

A portion of the project, which was designed in collaboration with Design Collective, is scheduled for completion in 2025.