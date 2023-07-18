Meriwether Buys Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, California

RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIF. — Meriwether Cos. has acquired Morgan Run Club & Resort in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Santa Fe.

The company plans to invest more than $25 million in renovating the resort and private club, including its racquet sports, golf, dining and hotel components. The renovation is scheduled over the next two to three years.

The construction will occur in phases, allowing the resort to remain open. Planned enhancements include upgrades to the common areas in the dining, banquet and fitness spaces of the clubhouse; converting the existing spa into a communal recovery area; investments in the golf course irrigation, bunkering and re-grassing; construction of a new pool and casual dining outlet; renovation of the racquet sports area including the tennis, pickleball and sports courts; and an improved pool.

The hotel will be completely revitalized with upscale exterior and interior room renovations, along with new management and operations.