Merlin Entertainments, Hasbro to Build Peppa Pig Theme Park in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Southeast

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Merlin Entertainments and Hasbro have partnered to build the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park. Situated within LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven, the new park is expected to open in 2022.

Merlin has an exclusive multi-territory licensing agreement with Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate the attractions, which are targeted at the preschool market. Peppa Pig has over 1,000 licensees across 60 countries, and the TV program is broadcast in 180 territories in 40 different languages.

Peppa Pig Theme Park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas and live daily shows. Ride and attraction details for the new Central Florida theme park will be announced this summer. When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens, it will be a separately ticketed theme park from LEGOLAND.