Merlin Entertainments Opens Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Merlin Entertainments, an operator based in the United Kingdom, has opened a theme park in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth, that is dedicated to children’s character Peppa Pig. The site formerly housed a Mountasia Family Fun Center, and the new park features multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows. Merlin Entertainments, which also operates facilities for concepts including Legoland and Sea Life Aquariums, has a licensing agreement with toymaker Hasbro, which owns the intellectual property rights to Peppa Pig and associated characters. Merlin Entertainments announced the concept in spring 2023.

