REBusinessOnline

Merlone Geier Partners Acquires Value-Add Shopping Center in Riverside, California for $39.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Magnolia-Tyler-Center-Riverside-CA

Aldi, Big Lots and Starbucks Coffee are tenants at the 182,653-square-foot Magnolia Tyler Center in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Merlone Geier Partners has purchased Magnolia Tyler Center, a value-add shopping center located at 3650-3790 Tyler St. in Riverside. A private family, which owned the property for more than 50 years, sold the asset for $39.4 million.

At the time of sale, the 182,653-square-foot property was 83 percent leased. Tenants include Aldi, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Big Lots, Bed Bath & Beyond, Starbucks Coffee, Olive Garden and America’s Tire.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews