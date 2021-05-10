Merlone Geier Partners Acquires Value-Add Shopping Center in Riverside, California for $39.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Aldi, Big Lots and Starbucks Coffee are tenants at the 182,653-square-foot Magnolia Tyler Center in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Merlone Geier Partners has purchased Magnolia Tyler Center, a value-add shopping center located at 3650-3790 Tyler St. in Riverside. A private family, which owned the property for more than 50 years, sold the asset for $39.4 million.

At the time of sale, the 182,653-square-foot property was 83 percent leased. Tenants include Aldi, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Big Lots, Bed Bath & Beyond, Starbucks Coffee, Olive Garden and America’s Tire.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.