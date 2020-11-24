REBusinessOnline

Merrill Arranges Sale of Independent Living Community in Oregon for $4.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

NORTH BEND, ORE. — Merrill Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 69-unit independent living community in North Bend.

The 44,000-square-foot community was part of a senior living portfolio that went into receivership in late 2019. The property is one of four properties in the portfolio that make up a continuum-of-care model in the local area. The name of the property and campus were not disclosed.

Mike Merrill represented the court-appointed receiver. A California-based investment group focused on the multifamily sector paid $4.1 million for the property, representing a capitalization rate of 8.4 percent. The community was 80 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  