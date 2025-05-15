Merrill Gardens Adds Three Seniors Housing Communities in Metro Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Merrill Gardens, a senior living owner and operator, has added three communities to its Oregon portfolio. Located in metro Portland, the properties include Merrill Gardens at Cedar Mill, Merrill Gardens at Sherwood and Merrill Gardens at Hillsboro. Merrill Gardens acquired the communities as part of a joint venture with PGIM.

An ownership group led by Rembold sold the Cedar Mill and Sherwood properties. Built in 2016, Merrill Gardens at Cedar Mill in Portland totals 163,975 square feet with 147 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

Merrill Gardens at Sherwood, which is located in Sherwood, was built in 2019. The 147,657-square-foot community features 137 apartments with independent living, assisted living and memory care options.

Pilar Properties, a sister company of Merrill Gardens that is part of the joint venture with PGIM, developed Merrill Gardens at Hillsboro in Hillsboro. Opened in 2024, the property encompasses 171,732 square feet with 141 independent living and assisted living units.

Merrill Gardens will manage and operate each of the communities. The company’s portfolio now comprises 61 seniors housing properties across 16 states.