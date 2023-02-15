REBusinessOnline

Merrill Gardens Opens 123-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Merrill-Gardens-Wright-Park-Tacoma-WA

Merrill Gardens at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash., features 115 independent living and assisted living units and 18 memory care units.

TACOMA, WASH. — Merrill Gardens Senior Living has opened Merrill Gardens at Wright Park in the historic Stadium District in Tacoma.

Merrill Gardens co-developed the property with Rush Development. The community features 115 independent living and assisted living apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as 18 memory care units.

The main floor of the community features 2,600 square feet of retail space that includes an on-site urgent care clinic. Merrill Gardens will manage the senior living community and Rush will manage the retail space.

The community mixes urban living and access to green space along with unobstructed views of Commencement Bay, Mt. Rainier, The Cascades and The Olympics.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  