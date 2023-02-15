Merrill Gardens Opens 123-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Tacoma, Washington

Merrill Gardens at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash., features 115 independent living and assisted living units and 18 memory care units.

TACOMA, WASH. — Merrill Gardens Senior Living has opened Merrill Gardens at Wright Park in the historic Stadium District in Tacoma.

Merrill Gardens co-developed the property with Rush Development. The community features 115 independent living and assisted living apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as 18 memory care units.

The main floor of the community features 2,600 square feet of retail space that includes an on-site urgent care clinic. Merrill Gardens will manage the senior living community and Rush will manage the retail space.

The community mixes urban living and access to green space along with unobstructed views of Commencement Bay, Mt. Rainier, The Cascades and The Olympics.