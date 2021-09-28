Merrimac Breaks Ground on $90M Multifamily Development in Plantation, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 1711 N. University Drive, Merrimac Plantation will total 293,945 square feet with 306 apartments across two six-story midrise buildings. Construction is slated for completion in 2023.

PLANTATION, FLA. — South Florida-based development firm, Merrimac Ventures has broken ground on Merrimac Plantation, a multifamily development in Plantation.

Located at 1711 N. University Drive, Merrimac Plantation will total 293,945 square feet with 306 apartments across two six-story midrise buildings. Construction is slated for completion in 2023.

The apartment units will range from one- to three-bedroom layouts, featuring stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and smart locks and thermostats. Community amenities will include a double-height lobby; club room; pool; covered terrace; barbecue grilling stations; two exterior courtyards; fitness center; co-working and business center with private offices and conference rooms; resident lounge; dog park and dog spa; electric vehicle charging stations; and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the property.

Merrimac Plantation will be adjacent to the Plantation Midtown Business District, an 860-acre, master-planned development featuring 2.5 million square feet of retail and restaurants as well as 3 million square feet of office space. The apartment community is also near Plantation Pointe Office Park, Westside Regional Medical Center, the Plantation Walk mixed-use redevelopment, the 1 million-square-foot Fountain Shoppes lifestyle center, the 2.4 million-square-foot Sawgrass Mills and Plantation’s 103-acre Central Park.