Merrimac Breaks Ground on $90M Multifamily Development in Plantation, Florida
PLANTATION, FLA. — South Florida-based development firm, Merrimac Ventures has broken ground on Merrimac Plantation, a multifamily development in Plantation.
Located at 1711 N. University Drive, Merrimac Plantation will total 293,945 square feet with 306 apartments across two six-story midrise buildings. Construction is slated for completion in 2023.
The apartment units will range from one- to three-bedroom layouts, featuring stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and smart locks and thermostats. Community amenities will include a double-height lobby; club room; pool; covered terrace; barbecue grilling stations; two exterior courtyards; fitness center; co-working and business center with private offices and conference rooms; resident lounge; dog park and dog spa; electric vehicle charging stations; and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the property.
Merrimac Plantation will be adjacent to the Plantation Midtown Business District, an 860-acre, master-planned development featuring 2.5 million square feet of retail and restaurants as well as 3 million square feet of office space. The apartment community is also near Plantation Pointe Office Park, Westside Regional Medical Center, the Plantation Walk mixed-use redevelopment, the 1 million-square-foot Fountain Shoppes lifestyle center, the 2.4 million-square-foot Sawgrass Mills and Plantation’s 103-acre Central Park.